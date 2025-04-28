Cicis Pizza, the brand that pioneered the all-you-can-eat pizza buffet, is serving up more flavor and flexibility with the launch of its brand-new Value Packs, available beginning Monday, April 28. Designed to satisfy groups big and small, these new value packs offer unbeatable pricing, more customizable options and the quality guests love – all in one easy order.

Just in time for spring gatherings, game nights, and busy family schedules, the new Value Packs are replacing Cicis’ existing ones to give guests better variety with pizza sizes and smaller portion sides. The new lineup includes:

· Value Pack #1 – $19.99: Two Large 1-Topping Pizzas + Guest’s Choice of One Smaller Portion Side (Garlic Cheesy Bread, Cinnamon Rolls, or Brownies)

· Value Pack #2 – $25.99: Two Giant 1-Topping Pizzas + Guest’s Choice of One Smaller Portion Side (Garlic Cheesy Bread, Cinnamon Rolls, or Brownies

· Value Pack $3 – $17.99: Two Medium 1-Topping Pizzas + Guest’s Choice of One Smaller Portion Side (Garlic Cheesy Bread, Cinnamon Rolls, or Brownies”

“In a time when dining out can get expensive fast, we’re proud to give families and friends a variety of options without stretching their budgets,” said Jeff Hetsel, President of Cicis. “These new Value Packs reflect everything we stand for — delicious variety, real value, and meals that bring people together.”

All Value Packs will be available for both online ordering and in-store purchases starting April 28 at all Cicis Pizza locations.