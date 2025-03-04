This spring break, Cicis Pizza is making it easier than ever for guests to dig into their favorite menu items at an incredible value. From March 3 to April 27, guests can curate their perfect comfort meal with a special offer. Fans can mix and match three of the following items for just $6.99 each: a Large 1-Topping Pizza, Cheesy Bread, Cinnamon Rolls, Brownies, or 5-count Bone-In or Boneless Wings.

“We know spring break is all about fun, adventure, and making memories—Cicis is here to keep fans fueled for every moment,” said Jeff Hetsel, President of Cicis. “Whether you’re hitting the road, hosting a gathering, or just relaxing at home, our ‘Pick 3 for $6.99 Each’ deal offers something for everyone without stretching the budget.”

Available for orders placed at cicis.com and in-store for carryout, no coupon code is required for redemption. The discount will be automatically applied when guests add three qualifying items to their order, making it a seamless and convenient option.