Cicis Pizza Partners with Coca-Cola on Collectible Cups

Cicis Pizza announced an exclusive partnership with Coca-Cola through the launch of a limited-edition collectible cup. Starting August 21, customers can elevate their dining experience by purchasing the all-new 32oz reusable cup, featuring refill perks and an innovative design.

With the purchase of an Adult Buffet, customers can obtain the premium reusable cup, complete with a convenient lid, at an unbeatable one-time cost of $4.99. Featuring a vibrant graffiti design that showcases popular menu items, each sip out of the co-branded cup becomes an adventure as customers explore and indulge in their favorite beverage flavors.

Adding an extra layer of delight to the promotion, Cicis is offering FREE refills through December 31, 2023, exclusively to customers who bring back their cups and purchase an Adult Buffet. This means endless refreshments to complement Cicis’ legendary “Endless Pizzabilities,” adding an extra touch of magic to every meal.

Beyond its eco-friendly reusability the Cicis cup serves as a gateway to stay connected with the latest promotions and exclusive offers. Embedded with a QR code, guests can simply scan the code to sign up for Cicis emails and text messages, ensuring they never miss out on enticing deals, special events or the chance to savor new menu items.

“Partnering with Coca-Cola offers our customers more than just a meal; we aim to create memorable moments that they can cherish with every dining experience,” says Jeff Hetsel, President and COO of Cicis. “We invite pizza lovers and Coca-Cola enthusiasts alike to visit your nearest Cicis location to grab your limited-edition reusable Cicis cup and embrace the endless refills through the end of the year.”