Cicis Pizza prepares for The Big Game with its lineup of five Value Packs and the 64-slice crowd-pleaser, Piezilla, perfect to feed any size crowd.

Available January 27 through February 19, guests can elevate any watch party and feed a squad of up to 15 with Piezilla starting at $49.99 or order a Value Pack featuring various combinations of pizzas and sides to satisfy cravings for groups of 2-8 people. Piezilla and Value Packs can be conveniently ordered at https://www.cicis.com/deals/game-day-pizza-deals and are available for pickup and delivery.

“We’re happy to provide our fans affordable, craveable options to enjoy while watching the big game,” said Jeff Hetsel, President of Cicis. “By offering options like Piezilla and Value Packs, we’re excited to elevate everyone’s game day watch party to something truly exceptional.

Each Value Pack is tailored to satisfy any group cravings:

Value Pack #1 – Classic: 2 Giant 1-Topping Pizzas with (20) Cinnamon Rolls or (16) Cheesy Bread – Starting at $29.99

Value Pack #2 – Poppers: 2 Giant 1-Topping Pizzas with (12) Poppers (Guest Choice of Pepperoni, Jalapeno or Buffalo Chicken) – Starting at $29.99

Value Pack #3 – Wings: 2 Giant 1-Topping Pizzas with (10) Bone-in or Boneless Wings – Starting at $38.99

Value Pack #4 – 1 Large 2-Topping Pizza with (6) Boneless Wings + (6) Brownies – Starting at $20.99

Value Pack #5 – 2 Large 2-Topping Pizzas with (12) Boneless Wings + (12) Brownies – Starting at $39.99