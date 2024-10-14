Cicis Pizza has announced the promotion of Maria Trujillo to Chief Marketing Officer. With over 25 years of experience in restaurant, retail and brand marketing, Trujillo joined Cicis in 2022 as Vice President of Marketing. Since then, she has been instrumental in leading the brand’s growth through innovative strategies, creative brand partnerships and guest-focused marketing efforts.

In her new role, Trujillo will continue to set the marketing excellence standards for Cicis, while overseeing a cross-functional team and managing agency and vendor partnerships to deliver seamless brand and loyalty experiences. She has been a driving force behind traffic-driving promotions, strategic partnerships and amplifying digital presence that have helped Cicis maintain its competitive edge in the eatertainment space.

“Maria’s leadership has been invaluable in propelling Cicis forward over the past two years,” said Jeff Hetsel, president of Cicis Pizza. “Her innovative marketing strategies and collaborative spirit have made an incredible impact on the brand. We’re confident that under her direction as CMO, Cicis will continue to thrive and break new ground in the family dining industry, especially as we head into our 40th anniversary.”

Trujillo’s industry expertise has earned her numerous accolades, including the American Marketing Association’s Marketer of the Year (2023-2024) Marketing Maverick Award (2024) and TikTok’s “Doughing It Right” Award (2024) for Cicis stand-out usage of the platform. She also has contributed to the brand’s recognition in industry awards like the Pizza Marketplace Top 100 Movers and Shakers (2024).

“I’m truly honored to take on this new role as Chief Marketing Officer and continue working with the amazing team at Cicis,” said Trujillo. “My goal has always been to push the boundaries of what’s possible in marketing while keeping our guests at the center of everything we do. I look forward to driving fresh, data-driven strategies that fuel growth and deepen our connection with Cicis fans across the country.”