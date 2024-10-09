As pizza lovers across the nation gear up for National Pizza Month this October, Cicis Pizza, the leading all-you-can-eat pizza buffet, is rolling out a special off-premise offer. From Monday, October 7 to Sunday, November 3, guests can enjoy 2 large 1-topping pizzas for just $6.99 each.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate National Pizza Month by offering our fans an unbeatable off-premise deal,” said Jeff Hetsel, President of Cicis. “Whether you’re gathering with family, hosting friends, or indulging in pizza cravings, our 2 large 1-topping pizzas for $6.99 each is the perfect option. This deal highlights our commitment to providing great value and convenience for our guests, especially during a month dedicated to celebrating one of the nation’s favorite foods.”

Cicis’ National Pizza Month offer is available on cicis.com for pickup only. The discounted price will be automatically applied at checkout when you add 2 large 1-topping pizzas, in increments of 2. No additional coupon code is required.