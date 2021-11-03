Cicis Pizza Serving Up Free Adult Buffet on Veterans Day

Cicis Pizza, known for All You Can Eat Pizza, Pasta, Salad and Dessert, announced that it is offering a free adult buffet to all active and retired military personnel on Thursday, November 11.
The offer is valid for dine-in only and it does not include a drink. A valid active duty or retired Military I.D. and the Cicis Veterans Day Deal coupon must be presented at the time of purchase.
