Cicis Pizza, the renowned brand recognized for its all-you-can-eat pizza buffet, announced a new signed agreement for a single-unit location in Thomasville, Georgia. Locally owned and operated by Kuldip Delada and his family, this new venture marks Cicis eleventh location in the state, continuing the brand’s expansion into South Georgia.

A Thomasville native and entrepreneur, Delada is no stranger to the eatertainment industry, with experience running a successful bowling alley/arcade/axe-throwing venue. Delada and his family have always enjoyed the Cicis experience and were eager to bring the buffet-style dining option to their hometown. The new location is expected to open by early 2025.

“Cicis fits perfectly within the small-town feel of Thomasville,” said Delada. “There is no doubt the community will embrace Cicis value-driven, family-friendly model that offers fun and affordable dining experiences for all. The Cicis team has been amazing – they are responsive, supportive and committed to helping us succeed, and I’m looking forward to serving our community with the best pizza value anywhere.”

In addition to its presence in Georgia, Cicis operates in 23 states and is looking to expand across the country in markets like Atlanta, Georgia and Richmond, Virginia, as well as the Dallas Metroplex and Houston. Cicis is selectively awarding franchise opportunities to a variety of qualified franchisee candidates, including single-unit and multi-unit franchisees and well-capitalized investors. Ideal Cicis franchisees have business operations experience and the capability to fully immerse themselves in the business.

“After visiting Thomasville and meeting Kuldip in person, it was clear that the community was ideal for a Cicis location,” said Jeff Hetsel, President of Cicis Pizza. “We are thrilled to welcome Kuldip and his family to the Cicis franchise family, as their passion for the brand and dedication to the community will make this location a great success. We’re eagerly looking forward to their grand opening and the impact they will have in Thomasville.”