Cicis Pizza Teaming with Mike’s Hot Honey on New Menu Items

Cicis Pizza is collaborating with Mike’s Hot Honey, America’s leading brand of hot honey, to create a Hot Honey pepperoni pizza and wing menu item drizzled with the brand’s signature chili pepper-infused honey from March 20 to April 30.

“Indulging in Cicis’ endless pizza buffet with the mouthwatering kick from Mike’s Hot Honey is the perfect way to elevate Cicis dine-in or take-out experience,” says Jeff Hetsel, president and COO of Cicis. “We are really happy we’ve been able to bring this partnership to life as we continue to spice things up for our loyal fanbase, and we can’t wait to offer even more endless Pizzabilities.”

Mike’s Hot Honey pepperoni pizza limited-time offer will be available on buffets nationwide and for off-premise ordering. Guests dining at Cicis will find the Hot Honey Pizza in the third slot after Garlic Cheesy Bread and Pepperoni Pizza. To-go pricing is $9.99 for a medium, $11.99 for a large and $14.99 for a giant. Wings will be priced at standard wing counts available for off-premise ordering only.