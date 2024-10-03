C.C. Pazzini, the creative mastermind behind Cicis Pizza’s all you can eat buffet, has teamed up with Kellanova to introduce a deliciously unexpected, limited time menu item just in time for National Pizza Month – the Chicken and Eggo Waffles Pizza!

Available starting October 7 for dine-in and off-premise ordering, Cicis’ Chicken and Eggo Waffles Pizza brings together the best of both worlds: the crispy, fluffy goodness of Eggo waffles and savory, crispy chicken atop pizza crust, all lightly drizzled with maple syrup. For those looking to enjoy the Chicken and Eggo Waffles Pizza at home, Cicis will offer a Medium for $9.99, a Large for $11.99, and a Giant for $14.99.

“Chicken and waffles are an iconic pairing that has brought families together for generations,” said Jeff Hetsel, President of Cicis Pizza. “By partnering with Kellanova to offer this one-of-a-kind creation, we’re bringing our guests a fun and innovative take on the flavor combo, perfect for celebrating National Pizza Month. We’re always looking to surprise and delight our guests, and this new pizza does just that.”

Cicis and Kellanova aim to offer a fun dining experience that will excite guests and bring a sense of nostalgia. The Chicken and Eggo Waffles Pizza is a perfect treat for families, friends, and pizza lovers who want to try something new during National Pizza Month.

“Eggo has been a long-time family favorite due to their great taste and versatility. We’re thrilled to partner with Cicis Pizza to offer an unexpected and delicious twist on classic chicken and waffles dish – this time, as a pizza,” said Michelle Barnes, Commercial Strategy Director, Kellanova Away From Home. “This collaboration perfectly demonstrates how Eggo can be used to create one-of-a-kind culinary experiences on menus that resonate with fans while staying true to what they know and love from Eggo and Cicis.”