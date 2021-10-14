Cicis Reopens in D'lberville, Mississippi

Cicis Pizza announced today that the wait is finally over for pizza lovers in Harrison County as its D'lberville location is set to reopen on October 14.

Located at 3661 Sangani Blvd Suite D, Cicis D'lberville is committed to providing Harrison County residents with the “Best Pizza Value Anywhere.” The reopening will reestablish relationships with existing Cicis fans, once again offering delicious all you can eat pizza, pasta, salad and dessert for one low price.

To celebrate its return, Cicis D’lberville will host a grand reopening on Thursday, October 14 where the first 100 guests will receive free pizza for a year. To make the most of all you can eat pizza and unlimited fun, Cicis is inviting guests to bring their families and enjoy free game play from 5 to 7 p.m. on opening day. Guests will also receive Cicis branded sunglasses, water bottles and other fun swag items.

“We know our loyal fans in D’Iberville have long been awaiting our return. We look forward to once again providing the community with our All You Can Eat Pizza, Pasta, Salad and Dessert Buffet,” says Jeff Hetsel, President and COO of Cicis. “The grand reopening will bring new and refreshing energy to Harrison County and make Cicis the community’s go-to destination for family fun and great food. We’re excited to serve the D'lberville community again.”