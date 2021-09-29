Cicis Reopens Restaurant in Plano, Texas

The wait is finally over for pizza lovers in Collin County as Cicis announced today the reopening of its west Plano location.

Located at 2220 Coit Road, Cicis west Plano will host its grand reopening on October 7. Continuing its commitment to providing Collin County residents with the “Best Pizza Value Anywhere,” the reopening will reestablish relationships with existing Cicis fans, once again offering delicious unlimited pizzas, pasta, salads, and desserts.

The first 100 guests at the grand reopening will receive free pizza for a year. To make the most of unlimited pizza and unlimited fun Cicis is inviting guests to bring their families and enjoy free game play from 5-7 p.m. on opening day. Guests will also receive Cicis branded sunglasses, water bottles and other fun swag items.

“We look forward to welcoming back our loyal fans in west Plano and celebrating our return the best way we know how — with pizza!” says Jeff Hetsel, President and COO of Cicis. “Our restaurants become so engrained in the communities we serve, so this reopening is a significant moment for us and we are excited to once again serve guests in west Plano.”