Cilantro Taco Grill, a leading name in authentic Mexican cuisine, announces a new partnership with Incentivio, the restaurant industry’s leading AI-driven guest engagement platform.

As part of this partnership, Cilantro Taco Grill will leverage Incentivio’s data-driven technology to provide highly personalized and deeply engaging experiences for their guests. This includes tailored promotions, loyalty programs, streamlined online ordering and more.

Hernan Mofrin, CTO of Cilantro Taco Grill, expressed his enthusiasm for this new venture: “Our plan is to rapidly scale CTG’s physical and digital infrastructure, and Incentivio will be a key partner for that growth. Their innovative AI-driven enterprise-scale platform tightly integrated with our SpotOn POS aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for our guests, both in-store and online.”

“Every QSR business out there needs an app to interact with their clientele and reward loyal customers; Incentivio provides a great value proposition in a unified solution that not only modernizes our Ops Tech Stack but does so at an unbeatable total cost of ownership and return

on investment,” Added Gerardo Mofrin, COO of Cilantro Taco Grill.

“The entire executive team of Cilantro Taco Grill shares our vision of a future where digital technology enhances and complements the guest experience in ways we can’t even imagine today. We’re proud to partner with such a visionary brand, and we’re excited to push the limits of

what our data-driven AI can do. That said, we would have partnered for the food and salsa alone!” Sash Dias, Co-Founder & COO, Incentivio