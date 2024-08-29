Cilantro Taco Grill, the nation’s fastest-growing authentic Mexican fast-casual franchise, is set to open another Chicagoland location in Arlington Heights. Franchisee Eduardo Bravo has secured a prime spot at 6 S. Dunton Ave., in a hot spot of great food locations. The addition of this location comes just after signing a lease in Wheeling, and just before the grand opening of their 16th corporate store.

Eduardo Bravo has a proven track record of success having worked at companies such as Pepsi, GE Capital and Harley Davidson. “I’ve worked with some of the world’s biggest brands and it’s great to bring that experience to the emerging Cilantro Taco Grill brand as a franchisee ” says Bravo. “I’m really enjoying working with the team at Cilantro Taco Grill and the backing I’ve received has been incredible. I’m eager to see where this entrepreneurial journey takes me.”

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Cilantro Taco Grill to Arlington Heights, a vibrant and bustling community surrounded by local favorites and eager for our authentic flavors,” says Temoc Morfin, Founder of Cilantro Taco Grill. “Our customers have been asking for a location in Arlington Heights for some time, and it’s exciting to finally make that a reality. With Eduardo Bravo’s leadership and passion, we’re confident this will be another successful step in expanding our footprint across Chicago.”

Cilantro Taco Grill was founded in 2013 by Temoc Morfin, who was inspired to bring the family’s treasured flavors and recipes to the masses by his father, ‘Don Javi’ Morfin. Cilantro Taco Grill has since thrived in the competitive Chicagoland market, expanding to 15 open locations with 3 more in development opening in 2024. The brand is also expanding rapidly nationwide, with over 100 locations signed in Illinois, Texas, Florida, and California. The brand was also named one of America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casual Brands in 2024 by QSR.

Cilantro Taco Grill’s mission extends beyond sharing high-quality, authentic Mexican food; they are shattering barriers by empowering immigrant and Latino communities through franchising. In 2023, Cilantro Taco Grill launched its franchise opportunity with the support of the global leader in franchise development, Fransmart, and grammy-award winning artist, Armando Perez (Pitbull). Together, they aim to grow the next generation of Mexican fast casual concepts to more than 1,000 units worldwide over the next 10 years.

Ideal franchisees have prior franchise experience and share Cilantro Taco Grill’s vision to uplift local communities. Franchisees receive expert training and guidance from the Cilantro Taco Grill team through their Cilantro Academy, in addition to a high-end tech stack that features a consumer app launching in summer 2024, digital menu boards, and a highly popular rewards program. Cilantro Taco Grill also features multiple revenue streams for franchisees with a popular catering program and bottles of their ultra-popular house salsa consistently flying off shelves.

Franchisees who are interested in joining Cilantro’s mission to create wealth in marginalized communities can visit fransmart.com/cilantro-taco-grill to get started.