Cinnabon is back with another sweet collaboration, this time, with everyone’s favorite chocolatey peanut butter candy – REESE’S! That’s right, Cinnabon and REESE’S have teamed up this summer with the sweetest thrill of little treat euphoria. Reese’s Topped Bon, Center of Roll, and Chillatta are available now at Cinnabon shoppes nationwide while supplies last.
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Bon made with REESE’s – Cinnabon’s Classic Roll or Center of the Roll drizzled with caramel topping and topped with pieces of REESE’S peanut butter cup
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Candy Bon made with REESE’S PIECES – Cinnabon’s Classic Roll or Center of the Roll drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with REESE’S PIECES minis
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Chillatta made with REESE’S – Cinnabon’s creamy frozen beverage blended with REESE’S peanut butter cup pieces and topped with whipped cream and REESE’S PIECES minis