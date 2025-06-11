This June, prepare for a delightful duo as Cinnabon and ZURU Mini Brands join forces to bring you an irresistible treat with a tiny twist!

From June 20 to June 22, guests can buy a 4-count BonBite, get a ZURU Mini Brands Collectible on us, or buy a 16 pack BonBite CinnaPack and get four ZURU Mini Brands Collectibles on us!

With seven collectibles available including Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll, Cinnabon Caramel Pecanbon, and more, these collectibles are sure to wow and delight all Cinnabon fans! Additionally, guests can look for the Super Rare: Cinnabon Center of the Roll – Pecan, with the prized golden packaging!

Offer valid in bakery only from 6/20/25 – 6/22/25 for guests purchasing a 4-count BonBite will entitle purchaser to one (1) ZURU Mini on us at participating locations while supplies last. Single redemption per order. Not valid with any other offer, reward, or third-party delivery. Void where prohibited.