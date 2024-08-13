Cinnabon announced its limited time collaboration with sour candy connoisseur WARHEADS. This first-of-its-kind partnership for the two brands will bring a burst of unexpected flavors to Cinnabon bakeries nationwide.

Starting Monday, August 19th while supplies last, the Cinnabon X WARHEADS collaboration will feature exclusive menu items at select bakeries (find yours here) including:

Cinnabon X WARHEADS Topped Bons: Available in three bold and fruity flavors, Blue Raspberry, Green Apple and Watermelon, these topped bons sprinkle WARHEADS signature popping candies onto Cinnabon’s smooth, creamy and iconic cinnamon rolls for a flavor explosion unlike any other.

WARHEADS Blue Raspberry Chillatta: For flavor explorers looking for a way to cool off from the summer heat, this new beverage is a treat for your taste buds, bringing the tingly WARHEADS candies to Cinnabon’s classic frozen Chillatta.



The Cinnabon X WARHEADS partnership is just the beginning of Cinnabon’s innovative line of topped bons, which deliver unexpected flavor combinations to shock and delight a variety of taste buds.