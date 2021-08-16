Cinnabon Brings Back Cookie BonBites

By popular demand, Cookie BonBites – the delicious mashup of Cinnabon’s signature ooey-gooey, bite-sized cinnamon roll stuffed inside a warm, melty chocolate chip cookie – are making its highly anticipated return to Cinnabon menus today, available nationwide for a limited time. The fan-favorite sweet treat arrives just in time to celebrate a new season, new school year and new routines.

After quickly selling out across the country during its last appearance in 2019, Cinnabon will offer Cookie BonBites for its longest time yet – now through early November – giving fans more opportunities to savor the freshly baked, bite-sized cinnamon roll and cookie goodness they’ve been craving throughout the fall. Fans can get their hands on Cookie BonBites at mall bakeries and Pilot Flying J Travel Center locations nationwide. Additionally, for the first time, Cookie BonBites will be sold on all food delivery platforms.

“After a year unlike any other, we are excited to bring some much needed frosting into the lives of our fans with the return of a treat they know and love – Cookie BonBites,” says Kendall Ware, Chief Brand Officer, Cinnabon. “They are a Cinnabon fan-favorite and continue to be one of the most sought-after limited time offers, proving just how much our fans crave delicious and innovative Cinnabon treats that go beyond our classic rolls.”

Cookie BonBites start at $3.29 (for one) and $14.99 (for eight); pricing may vary by location.