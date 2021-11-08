Cinnabon Brings Back Frosting Pints for the Holidays

The holiday season calls for adding a little extra sweetness to everyday life, as loved ones enjoy traditions and special moments together. Beginning Nov. 8, Cinnabon is celebrating those special traditions and moments the best way they know how – by adding some frosting to the season, with the return of its Signature Frosting Pints. The frosting pints are now available for a limited time at select bakeries nationwide and on the new Cinnabon app for pickup or delivery – giving fans plenty of opportunities throughout the holiday season to bring the magic of Cinnabon to holiday recipes and gatherings.

“There’s no better way to truly bring to life our ‘Life Needs Frosting’ motto than with a delicious pint of our Signature Frosting,” says Michael Alberici, Vice President of Marketing, Cinnabon. “Our signature frosting is a versatile way to add sweetness during a season when people are craving it whether it’s enhancing holiday recipes and treats, enjoying it as a treat on its own, gifting it to friends and family or adding a little extra to top off your Cinnabon cinnamon rolls.”

Featuring the iconic cream cheese frosting that makes Cinnabon classic cinnamon rolls and the holiday favorite PecanBon cinnamon rolls oh-so craveable, frosting pints offer a tasty and unique way to elevate holiday recipes. For recipe inspiration, fans can visit Cinnabon.com/holidays or Cinnabon’s TikTok and Instagram for 11 frosting recipe hacks, including a Grilled Strawberry, Brie and Cream Cheese Sandwich, Frosting Hot Chocolate and a festive frosting-rimmed cookie martini.

Holiday Gifting Made Easy with CinnaPacks

Beyond holiday baking, bringing sweetness to loved ones is easy by gifting CinnaPacks of Cinnabon’s classic ooey-gooey cinnamon rolls and PecanBons. Available in 4 and 6-count of Classic rolls, 9-count and 15-count of MiniBon rolls or 16-count BonBites, CinnaPacks can be ordered with the traditional Signature Frosting or topped with a Cinnabon specialty - caramel frosting with pecans - to create Caramel PecanBons. Starting at $11.00, pricing varies per bakery.

The limited-edition Signature Frosting pints and CinnaPacks can be purchased at participating Cinnabon bakeries nationwide. New this year, guests can pre-order their Cinnabon treats for pickup or delivery on the new Cinnabon app or Cinnabon.com.