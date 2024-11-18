Cinnabon and Carvel are bringing fans the ultimate sweet treats this holiday season and it’s all about Peppermint! Whether you’re grabbing treats for your winter festivities or just in need of something sweet for yourself, Cinnabon and Carvel have got you covered with their Peppermint flavor offerings, available for a limited time only, so get your hands on them while you can. Available at participating locations while supplies last.

Cinnabon

Peppermint Bon

Oh what fun it is to indulge and delight! This holiday season, take a fresh and familiar bite out of our Holiday Treats Collection featuring Peppermint Topped Bon – the flavor of our classic roll topped with crushed peppermint. Available at participating locations while supplies last.

Peppermint Chillatta

Oh what fun it is to sip & sing! Indulge in the holiday season with a Peppermint Chillatta – a delicious peppermint frozen treat topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy pieces. Available at participating locations while supplies last.

Carvel