Cinnabon and Carvel are bringing fans the ultimate sweet treats this holiday season and it’s all about Peppermint! Whether you’re grabbing treats for your winter festivities or just in need of something sweet for yourself, Cinnabon and Carvel have got you covered with their Peppermint flavor offerings, available for a limited time only, so get your hands on them while you can. Available at participating locations while supplies last.
Cinnabon
Peppermint Bon
- Oh what fun it is to indulge and delight! This holiday season, take a fresh and familiar bite out of our Holiday Treats Collection featuring Peppermint Topped Bon – the flavor of our classic roll topped with crushed peppermint. Available at participating locations while supplies last.
Peppermint Chillatta
- Oh what fun it is to sip & sing! Indulge in the holiday season with a Peppermint Chillatta – a delicious peppermint frozen treat topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy pieces. Available at participating locations while supplies last.
Carvel
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate Soft Serve
- Description: Premium, rich milk chocolate meets peppermint for a twist on the classic holiday favorite with The Original Soft Serve.
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate Scooped
- Description: Get a scoop of the holidays with ribbons of crushed peppermint, bittersweet fudge and chocolate drops.
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate Shake
- Description: A spin on our Peppermint Hot Chocolate soft serve in shake form, infused with a deep, chocolate flavor and peppermint zing.
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate Sundae Dasher
- Description: A cozy holiday favorite with Peppermint Hot Chocolate soft serve layered between two Flying Saucer chocolate wafers, then rolled in crushed peppermint and chocolate pieces.
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate Flying Saucer
- Description: A velvety pop filled with Carvel’s Original Soft Serve dipped in Chocolate Bonnet and sprinkled with crushed peppermint goodness.
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate Ice Cream Pop
- Description: Indulge in the ultimate winter treat with our Peppermint Hot Chocolate Sundae Dasher featuring layers of deep, chocolate flavor reminiscent of a steaming cup of cocoa, perfectly balanced with cool, crisp notes of peppermint.