Cinnabon, one of seven iconic brands within the GoTo Foods platform company, is drawing inspiration from its founding decade and celebrating its 40th Birthday by inviting its biggest fans to indulge like it’s 1985. To say “thanks” for four euphoric decades, the brand is launching the Bon Backpack, a novel yet nostalgic accessory, and offering the thrilling throwback deal of $1.25 Classic Rolls*!

The Bon Backpack is a limited-edition, 80s-styled insulated backpack designed to keep Bons warm and ready to enjoy on the go. With its custom insulated pocket, perfectly created to fit your favorite Cinnabon treats, this nostalgic accessory allows fans to carry their favorite treat in style. Starting today, Cinnabon fans can pre-order the limited-edition Bon Backpack on swag.cinnabon.com, while supplies last.

As a special thank you to its fans nationwide, Cinnabon is also rolling back the price on its iconic Classic Roll with a crave-worthy deal that your wallet will love. On Friday, August 22 from 12PM – 4PM local time, Cinnabon Rewards Members can visit their local participating Cinnabon bakery and snag a Classic Cinnamon Roll for the original price from when the brand opened in 1985: $1.25*! Don’t miss out on a delicious way to join Cinnabon’s 40th Birthday celebration and savor a taste of cinnamon roll history!

“For four decades, Cinnabon has been delighting fans with the world’s most irresistible treat— and it all started with the iconic Classic Cinnamon Roll. As we mark our 40th Birthday, we’re celebrating the timeless craveability of Cinnabon and the source of countless sweet memories for our fans,” said Urvi Patel, Chief Brand Officer at Cinnabon. “Born in the ‘80s with an audacious dream to capture hearts with our decadent rolls, we are excited to extend this creative spirit to our fans with an unforgettable birthday experience with the Bon Backpack and this awesome offer.”

To join Cinnabon Rewards, visit cinnabon.com/rewards. When you join, you’re not just signing up, you’re stepping into a world of exclusive perks and surprise treats. New members will receive a 4-ct BonBite on us with any purchase upon joining, member exclusives and a birthday reward (terms and conditions apply; see website for details).

*$1.25 Classic Roll Offer

Offer valid for Cinnabon Rewards members on 8/22/2025 from 12:00 – 4:00 pm local time for one (1) Classic Roll for $1.25 in person only at participating bakery locations while supplies last. Excludes add-ons, extras, and tax. Limit one (1) per person. Must apply Reward at checkout. Void where prohibited.