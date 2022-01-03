Cinnabon Introduces 'Bachelor'-Themed Bundle

Just in time for the season premiere of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” Cinnabon is giving Bachelor Nation a way to indulge each Monday with its new, limited-edition Fantasy Sweet Bundle: a combo of two Classic Rolls and two Cinnamon Roll flavored Cold Brew Iced Coffees.

Beginning today, the Fantasy Sweet Bundle, starting at $15, is available at participating bakeries nationwide and can be delivered straight to your door. The sweet combo can also be picked up in bakeries by placing an order through the Cinnabon app or on Cinnabon.com – perfect for those who’d like to skip the line and get ready for viewing.

“Bachelor Nation is a dedicated fanbase that looks forward to new episodes each week and we hope the Fantasy Sweet Bundle will have them anticipating Mondays even more,” said Michael Alberici, Vice President of Marketing, Cinnabon. “To help viewers treat themselves each week, we’re giving everyone a delicious option that pairs perfectly with the exciting journey that unfolds on screen.”

To sweeten up the bundle, first-time Cinnabon app users will automatically be eligible to redeem an offer for a 4-count of BonBites – the bite-sized version of Cinnabon’s classic cinnamon rolls – when they download the app and sign up for Cinnabon Rewards. To learn more, visit Cinnabon.com or download the app from the App Store or Google Play.

Fans can tune into ABC’s “The Bachelor” on Mondays beginning January 3 at 8/7c on ABC, and enjoy the Fantasy Sweet Bundle every Monday for a limited time. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres