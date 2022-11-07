Cinnabon Introduces New Chocolate Frosting Pints

Cinnabon is giving its motto, “Life Needs Frosting,” the chocolate treatment with the introduction of new take-home Chocolate Frosting Pints and the return of its Signature Cream Cheese Frosting Pints, just in time for the holiday season.

Featuring the same chocolate cream cheese frosting that topped the limited-time Chocolate BonBites that flew off bakery shelves earlier this year, Cinnabon’s Chocolate Frosting Pints offer fans a new way to celebrate the holiday season, whether used as an ingredient to enhance favorite holiday recipes or enjoyed straight from the pint.

“One of our most frequently asked questions is how guests can recreate our iconic Cinnabon frosting, so we‘re excited to make it as easy as grabbing a pint during this hectic holiday season,” says Michael Alberici, Vice President of Marketing, Cinnabon. "After seeing the success of Chocolate BonBites earlier this year, we knew we had to introduce the chocolate version of our take-home pints, offering Cinnabon fans a new way to take part in holiday traditions through baking, gifting or simply enjoying!”

Beginning Nov. 7, fans can take home pints of Cinnabon Frosting for a limited time. For recipe inspiration, fans can visit Cinnabon's TikTok and Instagram.

THE GIFTS THAT KEEP GIVING: CINNAPACKS, GIFT CARDS AND A DEAL

While frosting is great for the bakers on your list, Cinnabon’s CinnaPacks are the perfect gift for sweet tooths who aren’t as kitchen savvy. To make the season even more merry, bring a CinnaPack to this year’s holiday gathering and let everyone indulge. Available in Signature Cream Cheese or Caramel PecanBons, CinnaPacks can be ordered in 4 and 6-count Classic rolls, 9-count and 15-count MiniBon rolls, or 16-count BonBites.

Fans can also have their loved ones choose their favorite Cinnabon treats by gifting a Cinnabon gift card. This year, Cinnabon is making it even easier to treat yourself while treating others by providing a $5 Reward Card with each $25 gift card purchase at participating bakeries.

The limited-edition Signature Cream Cheese Frosting, new Chocolate Frosting and CinnaPacks can be purchased at participating Cinnabon bakeries nationwide or ordered for pickup or contactless delivery on the Cinnabon app and Cinnabon.com. Cinnabon gift cards are available in-store or online. To learn how you can get your hands on Cinnabon’s holiday goodies and find a participating bakery location near you, visit Cinnabon.com.