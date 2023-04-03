Cinnabon Introduces Strawberry and Passion Fruit Refreshers

Cinnabon introduced two limited-time, lemonade-based drinks to kick off spring and the start of warmer weather: Strawberry and Passion Fruit Refreshers.

Featuring fruit puree and hints of vanilla for a refreshing blend of sweet and citrus, the hand-shaken Strawberry and Passion Fruit Refreshers will be available at participating Cinnabon bakeries, through the Cinnabon app or on third-party delivery services. The new beverages lean into flavors that are growing in popularity – particularly Passion Fruit, which has grown 208% in the past four years (Datassential).

A special offer: For those celebrating Easter or other spring occasions, Cinnabon is offering fans a $5 Reward Card for every $25 in gift cards they buy starting today through June 18. Use it to treat others or yourself with the new Strawberry and Passion Fruit Refreshers and other Cinnabon favorites.