    Cinnabon Introduces Strawberry and Passion Fruit Refreshers

    Industry News | April 3, 2023
    Cinnabon's Strawberry and Passion Fruit Refreshers.
    Cinnabon
    The beverages lean into flavors growing in popularity.

    Cinnabon introduced two limited-time, lemonade-based drinks to kick off spring and the start of warmer weather: Strawberry and Passion Fruit Refreshers.

    Featuring fruit puree and hints of vanilla for a refreshing blend of sweet and citrus, the hand-shaken Strawberry and Passion Fruit Refreshers will be available at participating Cinnabon bakeries, through the Cinnabon app or on third-party delivery services. The new beverages lean into flavors that are growing in popularity – particularly Passion Fruit, which has grown 208% in the past four years (Datassential). 

    A special offer: For those celebrating Easter or other spring occasions, Cinnabon is offering fans a $5 Reward Card for every $25 in gift cards they buy starting today through June 18. Use it to treat others or yourself with the new Strawberry and Passion Fruit Refreshers and other Cinnabon favorites.

