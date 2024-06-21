Starting June 24, Cinnabon has you covered with new Variety Packs just in time for summer gatherings and Fourth of July celebrations! 

Variety Packs

  • Flavor Variety Packs:
    • Tasty toppings and tempting options – try a variety of Topped Bon flavors, including Classic, Oreo, Turtle and Caramel Lover, available in different CinnaPack and Bon sizes.
  • Quick Bites Packs:
    • Something for everyone! Try and share each of our Quick Bites baked treats with this sharable pack which includes 5 CinnaSweeties, 4 BonBites, 3 Cookie BonBites, 2 Churros and a side of frosting.

These Variety Packs are perfect to share with your friends as you enjoy the warmer weather, or to treat yourself with Cinnabon’s iconic sweet flavors.

