Starting June 24, Cinnabon has you covered with new Variety Packs just in time for summer gatherings and Fourth of July celebrations!

Variety Packs

Flavor Variety Packs: Tasty toppings and tempting options – try a variety of Topped Bon flavors, including Classic, Oreo, Turtle and Caramel Lover, available in different CinnaPack and Bon sizes.

Quick Bites Packs: Something for everyone! Try and share each of our Quick Bites baked treats with this sharable pack which includes 5 CinnaSweeties, 4 BonBites, 3 Cookie BonBites, 2 Churros and a side of frosting.



These Variety Packs are perfect to share with your friends as you enjoy the warmer weather, or to treat yourself with Cinnabon’s iconic sweet flavors.