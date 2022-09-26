Cinnabon to Offer BOGO Deal for National Cinnamon Roll Day

In honor of the sweetest day of the year, National Cinnamon Roll Day on Oct. 4, Cinnabon is making it easy for fans to get their cinnamon roll fix.

TWO BAKERY TREATS ROLLED INTO ONE SWEET OFFER

From Oct. 4-7, Cinnabon Rewards members can celebrate National Cinnamon Roll Day with a buy one, get one free baked good offer at participating Cinnabon stores, available by unlocking the code ROLL22 in the Cinnabon app.

Cinnabon fans will also receive $0 delivery on app and Cinnabon.com orders.

Baked goods eligible for the buy one, get one offer include the Classic Roll; MiniBon; 4-count of BonBites - the bite-sized version of Cinnabon’s famous cinnamon roll; and Center of the Roll - the ooey-gooey center of the Classic Roll. Products can be mixed and matched, so fans can celebrate National Cinnamon Roll Day with a friend or enjoy their favorite Cinnabon baked good twice – there's no wrong way to take part in the sweetest day of the year!

“If you have ever needed another reason to order a warm, freshly baked cinnamon roll, National Cinnamon Roll Day is it,” says Michael Alberici, Vice President of Marketing, Cinnabon. “As the cinnamon roll brand, we’re excited to celebrate our favorite day of the year with our biggest offer yet.”

Schlotzsky’s, a leading fast-casual restaurant franchise home to The Original oven-baked sandwich and famous baked from scratch buns, will also be getting in on the celebration with their own offer. Schlotzsky’s locations that feature Cinnabon will offer guests a BOGO baked good, with the choice of a Classic Roll, MiniBon or Center of the Roll. This offer is only available in the Schlotzsky’s app and will be automatically added to the guest’s account, no code required.

To download the Cinnabon app and sign up for Cinnabon Rewards, visit Cinnabon.com/rewards.

NEW CINNABON BAKERY INSPIRED DESSERTS SWEETEN THE GROCERY AISLE AT WALMART

For the ultimate fans that can’t get enough of the iconic Cinnabon flavors or for those who don’t have a bakery nearby, Cinnabon is also introducing a new line of eight premium Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Ready-To-Bake Cookie Doughs and Ready-To-Heat Desserts, available at Walmart stores nationwide.

“We are always looking for new ways to deliver indulgent bakery-inspired experiences through craveable Cinnabon treats,” says Dave Mikita, President, Global Channels. “Just in time for National Cinnamon Roll Day, these new premium Ready-To-Bake Cookie Doughs and Ready-To-Heat Desserts showcase our hunger for innovation and provide another way for fans to get their hands on the Cinnabon taste they know and love.”

Starting Oct. 1, Cinnabon fans can get their fix with these new convenient and easy-to-prepare treats at participating Walmart locations:

Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cinnamon Roll Cookie Dough : This irresistible, ready-to-bake Cinnabon cinnamon and cream cheese frosting chip cookie dough is infused with Cinnabon cinnamon and cream cheese frosting chips, giving you a taste of Cinnabon® in every bite.

: This irresistible, ready-to-bake Cinnabon cinnamon and cream cheese frosting chip cookie dough is infused with Cinnabon cinnamon and cream cheese frosting chips, giving you a taste of Cinnabon® in every bite. Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Salted Caramel Chocolate Cookie Dough: Sweet or salty? Why choose when you can have both! Once baked, this craveable, ready-to-bake salted caramel and chocolate chunk cookie dough inspired by the Caramel PecanBon will satisfy any craving.

Sweet or salty? Why choose when you can have both! Once baked, this craveable, ready-to-bake salted caramel and chocolate chunk cookie dough inspired by the Caramel PecanBon will satisfy any craving. Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Frosted Mini Bites : Nothing will have your mouth watering faster than our irresistible bakery inspired mini cinnamon baked bites drizzled with cream cheese icing. Baked with the iconic Cinnabon cinnamon and sugar, this treat allows you to satisfy cravings right at home. Top these delicious bites with decadent cream cheese icing for extra craveable delight!

: Nothing will have your mouth watering faster than our irresistible bakery inspired mini cinnamon baked bites drizzled with cream cheese icing. Baked with the iconic Cinnabon cinnamon and sugar, this treat allows you to satisfy cravings right at home. Top these delicious bites with decadent cream cheese icing for extra craveable delight! Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cinnamon Coffee Cake: Bakery inspired coffee cake infused with our signature Cinnabon cinnamon and topped with streusel crumble and cream cheese icing. This will become your new favorite dessert, or even breakfast. Ready to heat and eat anytime, anywhere. Enjoy with our irresistible cream cheese icing for the most indulgent experience.

Beginning Nov. 1, the following bakery inspired items will also be added to Walmart shelves:

Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough : With a history rooted in baking, Cinnabon is proud to bring you the most irresistible traditional ready-to-bake chocolate chip cookie dough, loaded with extra gooey chocolate chips.

: With a history rooted in baking, Cinnabon is proud to bring you the most irresistible traditional ready-to-bake chocolate chip cookie dough, loaded with extra gooey chocolate chips. Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Sugar Cookie Dough : Crafted by our bakery chefs, this classic ready-to-bake sugar cookie dough will satisfy your cravings. Eating the whole box is completely understandable.

: Crafted by our bakery chefs, this classic ready-to-bake sugar cookie dough will satisfy your cravings. Eating the whole box is completely understandable. Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Chocolate Chip Brownie : With an ooey gooey center of chocolate chips, this delicious brownie with chocolate chip center is made EXTRA chocolatey and is sure to satisfy all your cravings. You will not be able to resist this carefully crafted, easy-to-make dessert!

: With an ooey gooey center of chocolate chips, this delicious brownie with chocolate chip center is made EXTRA chocolatey and is sure to satisfy all your cravings. You will not be able to resist this carefully crafted, easy-to-make dessert! Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Red Velvet Cake: Our Southern staple, red velvet cake, is topped with a vanilla streusel crumb topping, chocolate chips and decadent cream cheese icing. You won’t be able to stop eating it!

All eight of the new Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Ready-To-Bake Cookie Dough and Ready-To-Heat Desserts retail for $4.98 each (excluding taxes).