    Cinnabon Releases New Bundle to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Movie, 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days'

    Industry News | April 19, 2023
    A graphic showcasing the Cinnabon bundle.
    Cinnabon
    The bundle is available through May 31.

    Cinnabon is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the hit movie "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days"—and the "Frost Yourself" jewelry slogan famously created by the movie—with a limited time Frost Yourself Bundle, available today through May 31, exclusively on Cinnabon.com and in the Cinnabon app.

    DETAILS

    • Through the combo featuring two Classic Rolls and two of Cinnabon’s recently launched Refreshers beverages, Cinnabon is encouraging consumers to treat themselves during a commemorative viewing of the film, echoing the “treat yourself” sentiment that the movie created with jewelry.
    • The hand-shaken Strawberry and Passion Fruit Refreshers are lemonade-based drinks featuring fruit puree and hints of vanilla. The combo starts at just $15.
    • "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" is the latest entertainment property to collaborate with Cinnabon on a special offer, building on the brand’s previous collaborations with “The Bachelor” and “Better Call Saul.”  
