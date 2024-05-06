Starting today, May 6th, Cinnabon is releasing two brand new menu items just in time for summer: the S’mores Cookie BonBite Sandwich and the Mango Refresher – along with the return of the Strawberry Refresher.

S’mores Cookie BonBite Sandwich: Two BonBites each wrapped in a chocolate S’mores cookie featuring gooey marshmallows, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate, and a graham cracker crunch, stuck together by a swirl of our signature cream cheese frosting.

Mango Refresher: The Mango Refresher combines citrus and fruit flavors with a hint of vanilla for a sweet and tart taste.

Strawberry Refresher: Originally released in 2023, the Strawberry Refresher is hand-shaken and features fruit puree and hints of vanilla for a blend of sweet and citrus.

Guests can get their hands on these menu items for a limited time at participating Cinnabon bakeries, through the Cinnabon app or on third-party delivery services.