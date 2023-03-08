Cinnabon to Reward Creative Promposals from Students

Just in time for National Promposal Day (this Saturday, March 11) Cinnabon is rewarding 100 random students who “prompose” with a $20 gift card to enjoy Cinnabon treats, whether on prom night or another special occasion. One lucky student with the most creative “promposal” will receive the grand prize: a sweet limo ride to prom, complete with a catered order of Cinnabon treats to share before the big night, plus a year’s worth of Cinnabon for both them and their prom date!

How to enter: Starting this Saturday, March 11 through Friday, March 17, students can enter for a chance to win by creating an original “promposal” photo or video and posting it on their Instagram or TikTok accounts - using the hashtags #CinnaPromposal and #entry and tagging @Cinnabon. To be eligible, the video or photo must be shared as a comment on the Cinnabon posts announcing the contest.