Cinnaholic Adds Fall Favorites for Limited Time

Cinnaholic will have fans falling in love all over again with the fall Limited Time Offer (LTO) menu items.

The better-for-you bakery will bring back iconic sweets for the fall season, while staying on brand with plant-based, vegan rolls and desserts. To celebrate National Pizza Month, Cinnaholic has partnered with the vegan brand Follow Your Heart for a savory pizza roll that will melt fans’ hearts throughout the month of October.

The new items will be available in-store, online and through third-party delivery from September 14 through November 30. The limited time menu will include:

Savory Pizza Roll made with the Cinnaholic signature dough, rolled with savory marinara and Follow Your Heart mozzarella and cheddar shreds, and topped with more marinara and cheese. The savory pizza roll will only be available from October 1 through October 31.

Fluffernutter Roll is topped with Fluffernutter frosting, peanut butter cups, marshmallows and chocolate sauce.

Pumpkin Spice Roll has pumpkin frosting topped with homemade Cinnadoodle cookie bites, marshmallow and cinnamon dust.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Follow Your Heart this season, and Cinnaholic fans will be just as excited for the new and improved savory pizza rolls,” says Leanne Cavallaro, director of operations at Cinnaholic. “Our loyal customers are the reason the brand has been a success and we love bringing back some fan favorite menu items.”

Cinnaholic has set itself apart as a “better-for-you” option exclusively using plant-based ingredients without sacrificing taste. Its variety of frosting and topping options make each customer experience truly unique, appealing to sweet-toothed dessert lovers across North America. The brand also provides catering services, serving sweet treats for events large and small from birthday or office parties to baby showers and weddings. Customers can expect nothing less than the highest quality ingredients, as the plant-based, vegan bakery franchise was founded upon a commitment that all ingredients must be animal-free and free of dairy, lactose, eggs and cholesterol.

Since its inception in 2010, the brand has opened more than 55 locations in markets including Raleigh, North Carolina; Chicago; San Antonio; Baltimore, Maryland; Birmingham, Alabama; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Little Rock, Arkansas and Atlanta. As Cinnaholic sets its sights on continued growth in 2021, it seeks out qualified single-unit and multi-unit investors with the goal of expanding to New Jersey, Arizona, Texas and Illinois