Cinnaholic to Adds Seven Stores in Texas

Cinnaholic is leaving its mark on Texas— bringing seven new locations and growing its footprint in the state to nearly 20 locations.

The gourmet cinnamon roll bakery acclaimed for serving 100% plant-based roll creations, is claiming its dominance across major Texas markets with openings and signed leases for seven new bakeries. The new locations will be in the Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio areas. Continuing to provide current and future Texas Cinnaholic lovers a sweet fix, the new bakeries will be situated at:

Uptown Sage Plaza Retail Center: 5161 San Felipe St. Suite 180, Houston, TX 77056

University Commons Shopping Center: 13540 University Blvd. Suite 300 Sugar Land, TX 77479

Wood Ridge Plaza: 27630 Interstate, 45 N Conroe, TX 77385

The Arboretum: 10000 Research Blvd. Suite 136, Austin, TX 78759

Murphy Marketplace: 102 N Murphy Road Suite 1023, Murphy, TX 75094

Mesquite Town Center Plaza: 1300 N Town E Blvd. Suite 101, Mesquite, TX 75159

Alamo Ranch: 5519 W Loop 1604 N Suite #104, San Antonio, TX 78253

Three of the new locations have recently opened, including Houston Uptown, Sugar Land and the Conroe bakeries. The remaining four bakeries are set to open later this year.



The brand is best known for its great-tasting, plant-based, and allergy-friendly recipes that still satisfy customers’ sweet cravings. The new bakeries signify meaningful growth in the Texas markets for the gourmet cinnamon roll chain, joining additional locations in the DFW, San Antonio, Richardson, Tyler and Cypress.



“It doesn’t matter which market, but Texas as a whole can’t get enough Cinnaholic. We are happy there is so much growth in the south-central region for our brand, allowing our franchisees to expand into so many new markets,” says LeAnne Cavallaro, VP of Operations at Cinnaholic. “We know that our new bakeries will allow Texas Cinnaholic lovers, current and future, a better dessert option for their dietary needs. Our existing locations in the state have captured the hearts of customers, and have seen much success in recent years. With the new locations, we are looking forward to opening each one, and are certain that Cinnaholic will be embraced by every community.”



Cinnaholic gained international attention after the company was featured on ABC’s hit show “Shark Tank” and was offered an investment from one of Sharks. The fast-growing brand was also recently featured on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 list. Cinnaholic began franchising in 2014 and has more than 100 locations open and in development.



Cinnaholic has set itself apart as a “better-for-you” option exclusively using plant-based ingredients without sacrificing taste. Its variety of frosting and topping options make each customer experience truly unique, appealing to sweet-toothed dessert lovers across North America. The brand also provides catering services, serving sweet treats for events large and small from birthday or office parties to baby showers and weddings. Customers can expect nothing less than the highest quality ingredients, as the plant-based, vegan bakery franchise was founded upon a commitment that all ingredients must be animal-free and free of dairy, lactose, eggs and cholesterol.



Since its inception in 2010, the brand has opened more than 70 locations in markets including: Chicago, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Baltimore, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Atlanta. As Cinnaholic sets its sights on continued growth in 2022, it seeks out qualified single-unit and multi-unit investors with the goal of expanding to Florida, Ohio, New York and Northern Virginia. The flexible business model works well in upscale lifestyle centers, major city centers and near college campuses. A notable contributor to franchisees’ success is the relatively low cost of owning and operating a Cinnaholic location, specifically the small footprint (around 1,000 square feet) as well as low food and labor costs.