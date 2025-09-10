Fall is almost here, and so are Cinnaholic’s cozy seasonal flavors. The gourmet cinnamon roll bakery is rolling out limited-time desserts crafted to bring pumpkin spice season to life.

Feature Fall Menu Items:

Pumpkin Spice Roll – Cinnaholic’s signature Old Skool roll topped with pumpkin spice frosting, homemade pumpkin bread, cinnadoodle cookie bite, pumpkin spice drizzle and a dusting of cinnamon sugar. Embrace the flavors of the season with every bite!

– Cinnaholic’s signature Old Skool roll topped with pumpkin spice frosting, homemade pumpkin bread, cinnadoodle cookie bite, pumpkin spice drizzle and a dusting of cinnamon sugar. Embrace the flavors of the season with every bite! Pumpkin Bread – A one-pound loaf of fresh-baked pumpkin bread infused with brown sugar and cinnamon. Perfectly spiced, irresistibly moist and baked to perfection!

– A one-pound loaf of fresh-baked pumpkin bread infused with brown sugar and cinnamon. Perfectly spiced, irresistibly moist and baked to perfection! Build Your Own: Add our new seasonal toppings, like Pumpkin Bread Bites or Pumpkin Spice Drizzle, to any Build-Your-Own Roll!

Available online and in-store through December 9th, these fall favorites are 100% dairy, lactose, egg and animal product free, making them even more enjoyable.