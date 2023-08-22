Cinnaholic Announces New Fall Flavors

Cinnaholic is launching new fall flavors for a limited time from September 5 to October 31.
This season’s highlights include:
- Two specialty cinnamon rolls:
- Pumpkin Cheesecake Roll – pumpkin cheesecake frosting topped with pumpkin cookie bites, marshmallows and a dusting of brown sugar cinnamon mix)
- Cinnamon Toasty Crunch Roll – maple frosting topped with cinnadoodle cookie dough, graham cookies and a dusting of brown sugar cinnamon mix).
- Pumpkin Cookies
- Pumpkin Bread
- Seasonal catering options:
- Pumpkin Mini Loaf – A one pound loaf of our fresh baked pumpkin bread with our homemade brown sugar and cinnamon mix baked in
- Pick of the Patch (four box): Transport yourself straight to the fall festival with this fun box which includes our blueberry pie roll, caramel apple pie roll, pumpkin cheesecake roll and our maple toasty crunch roll
