Cinnaholic Announces Winter Menu Items

New Year, New LTOs— Curb your sweet tooth with Cinnaholic’s winter menu items.

Tying in perfectly with New Year’s resolutions, the better-for-you bakery has launched a fresh set of mouth-watering menu items. The brand’s latest flavor innovations are made with the same great-tasting plant-based ingredients and will be available throughout the winter months.

The menu includes three new rolls, which will be available in-store, online and through third-party delivery from January 3 through March 20. The limited time menu will include:

·S’mores Cookie Roll is a gooey chocolate chip cookie rolled in graham cookies and topped with toasted marshmallows.

·Biscoff Cookie Butter Roll made with signature Cinnaholic dough, frosted with Biscoff cookie butter frosting, topped with Biscoff crumbs, powdered sugar, and sprinkles.

·Candied Almond Roll has candied almond frosting topped with marshmallows, pretzels and homemade candied almonds.

“Our innovative LTOs have become a staple in our menu over the years, and there’s no better way to start off a new year than with some delicious new flavors,” says Leanne Cavallaro, VP of Operations at Cinnaholic. “We’ve taken three classic flavors and put our own twist on them, delivering fresh bakery items that are perfect for the winter months alongside a warm cup of hot chocolate.”

Cinnaholic has set itself apart as a “better-for-you” option exclusively using plant-based ingredients without sacrificing taste. Its variety of frosting and topping options make each customer experience truly unique, appealing to sweet-toothed dessert lovers across North America. The brand also provides catering services, serving sweet treats for events large and small from birthday or office parties to baby showers and weddings. Customers can expect nothing less than the highest quality ingredients, as the plant-based, vegan bakery franchise was founded upon a commitment that all ingredients must be animal-free and free of dairy, lactose, eggs and cholesterol.

Since its inception in 2010, the brand has opened more than 80 locations in markets including: Chicago, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Atlanta and New Jersey. As Cinnaholic sets its sights on continued growth in 2022, it seeks out qualified single-unit and multi-unit investors with the goal of expanding to Florida, Ohio, New York and Northern Virginia. The flexible business model works well in upscale lifestyle centers, major city centers and near college campuses. A notable contributor to franchisees’ success is the relatively low cost of owning and operating a Cinnaholic location, specifically the small footprint (around 1,000 square feet) as well as low food and labor costs.