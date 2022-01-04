Cinnaholic Brings Back Fan Favorites for Winter Menu

Cinnaholic is bringing back some fan-favorite flavors for their Winter LTO menu. Not only is Cinnaholic treating customers to two limited-time rolls, but the menu will also include new customizable menu options and featured desserts throughout the winter months.

Launching January 4, the Shake, Rattle & Roll and Very Berry Roll will be available through the end of March. The spotlight will also be shared with seasonal desserts and promotions featured each month. Baby Buns, a permanent menu item, will be also offered by the dozen. All menu items are available in-store, online and through third-party delivery. The limited time menu will include:

Shake, Rattle & Roll – peanut butter frosting topped with homemade peanut butter cups, fresh bananas and pretzels.

Very Berry Roll – topped with crème brûlée frosting piled with fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberry jam and powdered sugar.

New Customizable Options – customers will now have the option to add frostings and toppings to their favorite Cinnaholic desserts including brownies, cookies and banana bread.

King Cakes – Select states are bringing back their vegan King Cakes for the month of February — baby included!

“We are excited to bring fan favorites back in 2022 in addition to the new ways customers can enjoy their Cinnaholic favorites,” says Leanne Cavallaro, director of operations at Cinnaholic. “Hope everyone has a wonderful New Year, and we look forward to being a part of your 2022 with our new menu items and promotions early this year.”

Cinnaholic has set itself apart as a “better-for-you” option exclusively using plant-based ingredients without sacrificing taste. Its variety of frosting and topping options make each customer experience truly unique, appealing to sweet-toothed dessert lovers across North America. The brand also provides catering services, serving sweet treats for events large and small from birthday or office parties to baby showers and weddings. Customers can expect nothing less than the highest quality ingredients, as the plant-based, vegan bakery franchise was founded upon a commitment that all ingredients must be animal-free and free of dairy, lactose, eggs and cholesterol.

Since its inception in 2010, the brand has opened more than 60 locations in markets including: Chicago, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Baltimore, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Atlanta. As Cinnaholic sets its sights on continued growth in 2022, it seeks out qualified single-unit and multi-unit investors with the goal of expanding to Florida, Ohio, New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.