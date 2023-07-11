Cinnaholic to Celebrate 13th Birthday with $2 Old Skool Rolls

Cinnaholic is turning 13! To celebrate "Cinnaholic Day", all Cinnaholic locations will be offering $2 Old Skool Rolls - classic cinnamon rolls with vanilla frosting. Guests are sure to be transported back in time with this nostalgic, comforting and delicious treat.
In honor of Cinnaholic's 13th birthday, here are 13 fun facts about the brand:
- Each Cinnaholic bakery is locally owned and operated.
- Cinnaholic gained national attention when it appeared on the popular TV show "Shark Tank" in 2014. The founders struck a deal with investor Robert Herjavec
- All of Cinnaholic's products are 100% vegan and dairy-free.
- Our bakeries do not have freezers.
- Our proprietary recipes including our cinnamon roll dough, frosting, cookie dough, brownies and more are all made from scratch by our talented bakers.
- Cinnaholic has 85 locations across the U.S. and Canada.
- Cinnaholic HQ is located in Atlanta, Georgia.
- The original star of our menu only featured our Classic Old Skool Roll; we have since added 5 other Signature Roll options.
- Cinnaholic’s MOST popular signature roll is the Cookie Monster. It's our classic roll with cream cheese frosting, homemade cookie dough, chocolate chips and chocolate sauce.
- Cinnaholic’s creme brulee frosting was introduced for a limited-time offer and became so popular it is now a core menu flavor.
- Cinnaholic offers 20+ frostings and toppings for a completely customizable roll in addition to the six signature rolls.
- In addition to cinnamon rolls, Cinnaholic offers other delectable treats, including bite-sized baby buns, cookies, brownies, and even customized cinnamon roll cakes called "Cinnacakes."
- All Cinnaholic bakeries serve locally sourced coffee from a roaster in their community.
