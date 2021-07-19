Cinnaholic to Celebrate 'Cinnaholic Day' with $1 Old Skool Rolls

On July 20, Cinnaholic, the gourmet cinnamon roll bakery internationally acclaimed for serving innovative, plant-based creations, will host “Cinnaholic Day” at all of its locations across the United States and Canada.
The pandemic put a pause on many gatherings, including “Cinnaholic Day” in 2020. In honor of bringing back “Cinnaholic Day” and to celebrate the brand’s 11th anniversary, all locations will be offering $1 “Old Skool” Roll, a classic cinnamon roll with vanilla frosting (one per customer).
Event times may vary by location. Check local Cinnaholic Facebook for event hours.
