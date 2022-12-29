Cinnaholic Enters 2023 in Better Position Than Ever

Cinnaholic, the fan-favorite gourmet plant-based cinnamon roll brand, is rolling out of 2022 in the brand’s strongest position since its inception in 2010. Standing at 80 locations across the U.S and in Canada, with 23 new locations opened in 2022, Cinnaholic is heading into 2023 with a strong pipeline of better-for-you bakeries to open in both new and existing markets.

With 10 openings slated for early 2023, Cinnaholic plans to open 30 locations throughout the year, and aims to enter multiple new markets including Charleston, Tampa, Pittsburgh, Orlando, Philadelphia, Nashville and College Station, TX. These ambitious growth goals come after an impressive year of development for Cinnaholic, with 50 signed agreements in 2022 alone. The brand plans to continue this momentum for years to come, with 80 locations in development for 2024.

Furthering the brand’s strong momentum in recent years, U.S. locations earned over $24,000,000 in sales revenue, an increase of 20% from 2021. Additionally, sales in Canada are up 30% from 2021; evidence of the brand’s increasingly strong North American position. These impressive numbers can be credited to the brand’s commitment to evolution, including consistent menu innovation and LTOs, such as the beloved Savory Pizza Roll, Pumpkin Spice Roll, Carnival Crunch Roll and more.

“Cinnaholic had an incredible 2022—from signed agreements to openings to sales numbers to new LTOs, we excelled in every department, and this is just the beginning,” says Leanne Cavallaro, VP of Operations at Cinnaholic. “As we continue to bring Cinnaholic to more communities across the U.S. and Canada, we’re excited to explore new ways to show our appreciation to our loyal fans. 2023 is set to be another stellar year for Cinnaholic, and we’re looking forward to starting off strong with new location openings and a brand new LTO menu on deck.”

In addition to location development plans, Cinnaholic is readying for the debut of its new POS and loyalty program, Revel & Paytronix, set to be implemented system-wide in Q1 of 2023. A testament to the brand’s dedication to and appreciation of its customers, the new loyalty program will reward guests with 10 points for every dollar spent in-store and online.

Cinnaholic is no stranger to treating its guests, as the brand consistently celebrates “Cinnaholic Day” on July 17 and “National Cinnamon Roll Day” on October 4 that can include a tasty BOGO free cinnamon roll deal designed to reward guests at every location.

“Over the years we have become a staple in many communities, cultivating a loyal customer base that helps Cinnaholic thrive in both existing and new markets,” continues Cavallaro. “This new loyalty program allows us to reward our guests with every purchase, making sure every visit is as special as it can be.”

Cinnaholic has set itself apart as a “better-for-you” option exclusively using plant-based ingredients without sacrificing taste. Its variety of frosting and topping options make each customer experience truly unique, appealing to sweet-toothed dessert lovers across North America. The brand also provides catering services, serving sweet treats for events large and small from birthday or office parties to baby showers and weddings. Customers can expect nothing less than the highest quality ingredients, as the plant-based, vegan bakery franchise was founded upon a commitment that all ingredients must be animal-free and free of dairy, lactose, eggs and cholesterol.

Since its inception in 2010, the brand has opened more than 80 locations in markets including: Chicago, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Atlanta and New Jersey. As Cinnaholic sets its sights on continued growth in 2022, it seeks out qualified single-unit and multi-unit investors with the goal of expanding to Florida, Ohio, New York and Northern Virginia. The flexible business model works well in upscale lifestyle centers, major city centers and near college campuses. A notable contributor to franchisees’ success is the relatively low cost of owning and operating a Cinnaholic location, specifically the small footprint (around 1,000 square feet) as well as low food and labor costs.