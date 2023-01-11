Cinnaholic Garners High Franchise Recognition

Cinnaholic enters 2023 on a high note, earning a ranking on the esteemed Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the fifth straight year.

The 44th annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500 is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2023 Franchise 500 ranks Cinnaholic as #395 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

Moving up 24 spots from the 2022 rankings, the award comes after a year of record development and sales numbers for Cinnaholic, as the plant-based cinnamon roll brand prepares to further its ambitious development goals across the U.S. and Canada in 2023.

“We’re honored to be ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list for the fifth time,” says Leanne Cavallaro, VP of Operations at Cinnaholic. “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to continued growth through strategic development, operations, menu innovations and more, all of which played a role in landing us on this prestigious list. This is a fantastic way to start the year as we look ahead to an even stronger 2023.”

“The past year underscores the extraordinary opportunities that the franchise industry presents for entrepreneurs of all levels,” says Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. “The companies named to our 44th annual Franchise 500 list represent some of the most innovative, creative, and trusted brands across many industries and highlight what it takes to build the kind of momentum that drives long-lasting success.”

Cinnaholic has set itself apart as a “better-for-you” option exclusively using plant-based ingredients without sacrificing taste. Its variety of frosting and topping options make each customer experience truly unique, appealing to sweet-toothed dessert lovers across North America. The brand also provides catering services, serving sweet treats for events large and small from birthday or office parties to baby showers and weddings. Customers can expect nothing less than the highest quality ingredients, as the plant-based, vegan bakery franchise was founded upon a commitment that all ingredients must be animal-free and free of dairy, lactose, eggs and cholesterol.

Since its inception in 2010, the brand has opened more than 80 locations in markets in the U.S. and Canada. As Cinnaholic sets its sights on continued growth in 2023, it seeks out qualified single-unit and multi-unit investors with the goal of expanding in all cities across the U.S. and Canada. The flexible business model works well in upscale lifestyle centers, major city centers and near college campuses. A notable contributor to franchisees’ success is the relatively low cost of owning and operating a Cinnaholic location, specifically the small footprint (around 1,000 square feet) as well as low food and labor costs.