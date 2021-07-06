Cinnaholic Has Signed 16 Deals Since January

Cinnaholic has already reached sweet highs this year.

The brand that sparked a nationwide love affair with gourmet plant-based cinnamon rolls on ABC’s hit show, Shark Tank, has stayed hot with their sales. Cinnaholic has signed 16 new franchise agreements since January 2021 and opened five new locations in two brand new markets, bringing the total number of open locations to 56 with 60 more in development and plans to add 10 more bakeries by the end of 2021.

Additionally, the brand has seen a 137 percent increase in year-over-year same store sales with online ordering, third-party delivery and new innovative menu items driving much of that success this year. Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day also played an impressive role as they were two of the highest grossing weeks of the year thus far, even while some locations were still under strict Covid restrictions.

“The pandemic still has its impacts on our locations with restrictions or store closings — but we have done an amazing job as a franchise system to rise to the challenge so that our fans are able to get the desserts that they’ve fallen in love with, and our franchisees remain successful,” says Spencer Reid, president of Cinnaholic. “As a result, many of our franchisees have had a great year thus far, and we look forward to the opportunities to come.”

Cinnaholic has set itself apart as a “better-for-you” option exclusively using plant-based ingredients without sacrificing taste. Its variety of frosting and topping options make each customer experience truly unique, appealing to sweet-toothed dessert lovers across North America. Customers can expect nothing less than the highest quality ingredients, as the plant-based bakery franchise was founded upon the commitment that all ingredients must be animal-free and free of dairy, lactose, eggs and cholesterol.

In addition to low startup costs and manageable operations, franchise owners are provided extensive corporate training as well as real estate, construction, operations, marketing and grand opening support, making for a truly sweet franchise opportunity. This high performing business model has made Cinnaholic a highly sought-after franchise brand.

As Cinnaholic sets its sights on continued growth, it seeks out qualified single-unit and multi-unit investors in a range of market sizes throughout the United States and Canada. The flexible business model works well in upscale lifestyle centers, major city centers and near college campuses. A notable contributor to franchisees’ success is the relatively low cost of owning and operating a Cinnaholic location, specifically the small footprint (around 1,000 square feet) as well as low food and labor costs.