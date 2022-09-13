Cinnaholic to Implement Revel Systems across its Footprint

Revel Systems, the market leading cloud-native point of sale (POS) and complete business management platform, today announced that gourmet cinnamon roll bakery Cinnaholic is implementing Revel Enterprise across all 130 planned locations.

Revel will enable Cinnaholic to streamline growth through the platform’s advanced multi-location management capabilities. With Revel Enterprise, Cinnaholic can easily collect data from all channels and locations and then use that data to generate detailed reporting on buyer behavior, employee performance, product mix and more. Additionally, Cinnaholic will now be able to push out menu changes and other updates to all locations from anywhere in real time with the push of a button.

“Cinnaholic has plans to grow exponentially over the next few years and we needed a POS platform that could help us manage that growth,” says Daryl Dollinger, CEO, Cinnaholic. “Revel Enterprise will make it much easier to manage operations across our current and planned locations and these improved efficiencies will result in substantial cost savings for Cinnaholic.”

Cinnaholic will take advantage of the mobility of Revel’s iPad-based solution to take the POS to a variety of off-premises venues such as festivals, farmers markets and others. The brand also selected Revel Advantage, Revel’s in-house payment processing solution that seamlessly integrates with Revel Enterprise, to provide a complete POS and payments offering.

“As successful chains start to develop plans for rapid expansion, they realize they need to switch to a POS platform like Revel Enterprise that offers exceptional capabilities for multi-location management. They also need a platform that future-proofs their business with a modern architecture that offers flexibility,” says Greg Dukat, CEO, Revel Systems. “We are very excited to work with the team at Cinnaholic and help provide the technology backbone that will help them achieve their growth objectives.”

Revel Enterprise includes a true, open API that makes it easy to integrate third-party solutions that meet specific business requirements. Utilizing Revel’s open API, Cinnaholic will be integrating their preferred loyalty program.