Cinnaholic Introduces Summer LTO Menu

Cinnaholic is kicking off summer with the addition of new treats, introducing its 2022 Summer LTO menu. The limited-time menu features two cinnamon rolls, including a first-ever topless roll, and a brand new dessert item.

Launching on June 21, the menu will include the Jelly Roll, the Monkey Business Roll and an Apple Crumble Cookie. All menu items are available in-store, online, and through third-party delivery. The limited-time menu will include:

Jelly Roll – strawberry and raspberry jam topped with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar.

Monkey Business Roll – chocolate frosting topped with fresh bananas, chocolate chips, and powdered sugar.

Apple Crumble Cookie – fresh apples and homemade pie crumble baked into our classic Cinnadoodle cookie.

“At Cinnaholic, we are always changing with the seasons so we are looking forward to mixing things up this summer by adding new flavors and treats for our customers,” says Leanne Cavallaro, VP of operations at Cinnaholic. “Our limited-time menu items are always loved by our fans, so make sure that you enjoy the treats while they are available.”

Cinnaholic has set itself apart as a “better-for-you” option exclusively using plant-based ingredients without sacrificing taste. Its variety of frosting and topping options make each customer experience truly unique, appealing to sweet-toothed dessert lovers across North America. The brand also provides catering services, serving sweet treats for events large and small from birthday or office parties to baby showers and weddings. Customers can expect nothing less than the highest quality ingredients, as the plant-based, vegan bakery franchise was founded upon a commitment that all ingredients must be animal-free and free of dairy, lactose, eggs and cholesterol.

Since its inception in 2010, the brand has opened more than 70 locations in markets including: Chicago, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Baltimore, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Atlanta. As Cinnaholic sets its sights on continued growth in 2022, it seeks out qualified single-unit and multi-unit investors with the goal of expanding to Florida, Ohio, New York and Northern Virginia.