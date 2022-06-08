Cinnaholic Keeps Momentum Going

Only half way through 2022, and Cinnaholic isn’t cooling off yet.



Cinnaholic, the gourmet plant-based cinnamon roll brand featured on ABC’s hit show, Shark Tank, projected major growth plans for 2022, and has not fallen short on delivering. Thus far, the “better-for-you” bakery has opened 11 locations, with an additional 15 projected to open in the remaining half of the year. The new openings have contributed almost a 16% sales increase in the U.S. and a 43% increase in Canada. Cinnaholic also has 35 signed agreements, with 10 signed leases in the early stages of development to continue the brand’s momentum. The brand has also announced a system-wide DoorDash partnership to allow more customers easy access to Cinnaholic’s gourmet treats.



“We’ve come out strong in 2022 with a lengthy list of development plans that have expanded Cinnaholic into new markets and significant growth in current states,” says LeAnne Cavallaro, VP of Operations at Cinnaholic. “We are not slowing down anytime soon, and are looking forward to growing our brand with operators who have the same passion for providing a better dessert to residents across North America. Cinnaholic is consistently embraced by new communities, so we look forward to more fans joining in on the love affair this year.”



Consistently delivering on ways to treat customers, the brand introduced two LTO menus, with a summer menu on the way. The offerings spotlighted two LTO rolls respectively, the Shake, Rattle & Roll and Very Berry Roll for the winter, and the Blueberry Blitz and Razzle Dazzle Rolls for the spring. The spring menu also featured a magic cookie bar, the perfect dessert option for those looking for more sweet treats. The menus introduced more customizable options for all dessert items, and added banana bread bites as an option for party trays. Since January, the seasonal menu items have contributed $285,000 in systemwide sales.



Limited-time menus are not only one of the features Cinnaholic has mastered—the brand also offered a handful of promotions in the front-half of the year, including signature gift boxes for Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day (featuring signature chocolate-covered strawberries) and a “2/22/22” systemwide special for $2 Old Skool Rolls.



“LTOs and promotions are something that Cinnaholic simply does the best— we find joy in keeping the menu fresh for our customers, and giving them more reasons to keep coming back for more gourmet treats,” adds Cavallaro. “Trust me, this summer we have a lot on deck to make for one of Cinnaholic’s best LTOs yet. We will also continue to provide our customers with exciting promotions to fill their sweet-tooth needs.”



The brand provides catering services, serving sweet treats for events large and small from birthday or office parties to baby showers and weddings. There are also delivery options through an exclusive DoorDash partnership. Customers can expect nothing less than the highest quality ingredients, as the plant-based, vegan bakery franchise was founded upon a commitment that all ingredients must be animal-free and free of dairy, lactose, eggs and cholesterol.



In addition to low startup costs and manageable operations, franchise owners are provided extensive corporate training as well as real estate, construction, operations, marketing and grand opening support, making for a truly sweet franchise opportunity. This high performing business model has made Cinnaholic a highly sought-after franchise brand.



Since its inception in 2010, the brand has opened more than 70 locations in markets including: Chicago, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Baltimore, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Atlanta. As Cinnaholic sets its sights on continued growth in 2022, it seeks out qualified single-unit and multi-unit investors with the goal of expanding to Florida, Ohio, New York and Northern Virginia. The flexible business model works well in upscale lifestyle centers, major city centers and near college campuses. A notable contributor to franchisees’ success is the relatively low cost of owning and operating a Cinnaholic location, specifically the small footprint (around 1,000 square feet) as well as low food and labor costs.