Cinnaholic—America’s local source of delicious, customizable, and vegan treats—is teaming up with Dallas influencer legend @DreinDallas for their first-evercobranded cinnamon roll. Cinnaholic is the latest brand to join forces with a social media food influencer!

The King of Dallas Roll will launch across Dallas on Sunday, August 4th, celebrating Dre’s birthday. Dre personally crafted the roll with Cinnaholic’s R&D Manager, Eleni Dandelakis. Dre’s limited-time roll features Cinnaholic’s classic cinnamon roll base, topped with banana frosting, fresh strawberries, bananas, and a decadent chocolate drizzle.

The limited-time cinnamon roll will be available from August 4th to September 14th. Cinnaholic’s King of Dallas Roll is 100% dairy, lactose, egg, and animal product-free, allowing everyone to indulge in the sweet treat!

The King of Dallas roll is only available from August 4th to September 14th at the following Cinnaholic locations: Addison, Arlington, Frisco, Grand Prairie, Irving (Las Colinas), Mansfield, McKinney, Mesquite and Richardson.