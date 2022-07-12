Cinnaholic to Offer $1 'Old Skool' Rolls on July 20

On July 20, Cinnaholic, the “better for you” bakery internationally acclaimed for serving gourmet, plant-based cinnamon roll creations, will host “Cinnaholic Day” at all of its locations across the United States and Canada.



“Cinnaholic Day” will feature $1 “Old Skool” Roll, a classic cinnamon roll with vanilla frosting (one per customer), as a part of the bakery’s 12-year anniversary.



Event times may vary by location. Check local Cinnaholic Facebook for event hours.