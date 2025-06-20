Start spreading the news: Cinnaholic, the award-winning, 100% plant-based bakery known for its customizable gourmet cinnamon rolls, is officially available in New York City. Today, the brand launches its first-ever digital storefront via Picnic Times Square, a high-tech food hall concept located at 245 W. 46th Street, just steps from Times Square.

To celebrate the grand opening on June 20th, Cinnaholic invites residents and visitors of the New York City community to enjoy one of their delicious signature rolls for 50% off on June 20-22, 2025—a limit of one roll per guest! Ordering is available via Cinnaholic using code CINNA50 at checkout for this special deal.*

“New York is the ultimate destination for food lovers, and we’re thrilled to finally bring Cinnaholic to the city in a way that fits modern lifestyles,” Zoë Dean, co-owner of the NYC location alongside her husband, Chance Dean.

The husband-and-wife team behind Cinnaholic NYC is not your average franchisee. Zoë and Chance first connected over their shared love of theatre, meeting on stage years ago. Now based just across the street from Hamilton the musical, they’ve brought their journey full circle–combining creativity and connection into their new venture. Zoë and Chance first fell in love with Cinnaholic while living in California. The longtime vegans loved that Cinnaholic was a treat and connected everyone in their family, plant-based or not.

Zoë and Chance came to this role with a background in performing arts and education–Chance as a theatre teacher, and Zoë as a pre-licensed marriage and family therapist. They’ve turned their passion for compassionate, plant-based food into a family venture that fuels connection, along with their two daughters.

“We wanted to build something special for our kids and community,” added Chance. “Cinnaholic is about joy, indulgence and craveable sweet treats–and that’s exactly what we hope to bring to New York City by creating a space where individuals with dietary restrictions or food allergies can fully indulge.” He adds, “We’re committed to creating a workplace community where our employees can grow, thrive and feel proud of the impact they are making, as we are building a culture of opportunity and care for everyone involved.”

Cinnaholic NYC menu highlights include:

Old Skool – Cinnaholic’s classic cinnamon roll with warm vanilla frosting

Cookie Monster Roll – Cinnaholic's iconic signature roll with cream cheese frosting and topped with homemade chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate chips and chocolate sauce

Shake, Rattle & Roll – Peanut butter frosting topped with homemade peanut butter cups, fresh bananas and pretzels

Very Berry – Cake batter frosting topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberry jam and powdered sugar

“We are beyond excited to bring our desserts to New York City,” said Daniel Aldrich, Director of Marketing at Cinnaholic. “Our goal has always been to create treats that are both indulgent and inclusive. Whether you’re plant-based or not, we’re confident these rolls will win you over.”

With over 20 frosting flavors and over 20 topping choices, Cinnaholic is the only gourmet bakery allowing customers to customize their cinnamon rolls completely. Each Cinnaholic cinnamon roll is 100% plant-based and free of dairy, lactose, eggs, or cholesterol, allowing guests to enjoy their mouthwatering creations without worrying about certain dietary or allergy restrictions.

Whether you’re grabbing a treat between meetings, ordering late-night snacks, grabbing a quick treat before a show or planning a sweet surprise for someone you love, Cinnaholic at Picnic is designed to make every order seamless, convenient and delicious! Cinnaholic in New York City is available on Picnic, Uber Eats, DoorDash and GrubHub.

*The 50% Off Signature Rolls promotion is only valid on June 20-22, 2025, for purchases via Cinnaholic using code CINNA50 at checkout. There is a limit of one per person, and the promotion is not valid on third-party orders and cannot be combined with any other offers and promotions, while supplies last.