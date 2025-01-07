Cinnaholic—your local source of delicious, customizable, and vegan treats—is offering specialty desserts for the winter season starting today. The *roll*out includes new brunch-inspired rolls that will perfectly start your day.

Banana Pancakes Roll – Your brunch dreams just came true! You won’t want to miss the Banana Pancakes Roll this season. Indulge in Cinnaholic’s signature Old Skool roll, topped with pancake frosting, banana bread bites, fresh banana slices, blueberries and a dusting of powdered sugar. Average price – $7.50

Coffee Cake Roll – For our true Cinnaholics, they are offering a cinnamon sugar-covered roll layered with cinnamon frosting, cinnadoodle bites, streusel topping, homemade cinnamon drizzle, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar. Average price – $6.50

As always, Cinnaholic’s treats are 100% dairy, lactose, egg, and animal product-free, allowing everyone to indulge in the sweet treats. Please let me know if you want to share Cinnaholic’s offerings with your audience or need more information. The new sweet flavors are available from January 7th to March 3rd.