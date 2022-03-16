Cinnaholic Reveals New Spring Menu Lineup

The spring season adds new life, and for Cinnaholic spring adds new menu items. The gourmet plant-based bakery is introducing its 2022 Spring LTO menu that features two seasonal rolls, a new dessert item and additional party tray option.

Launching on March 22, the menu will include the Blueberry Blitz Roll and the Razzle Dazzle Roll, a Magic Cookie Bar and Banana Bread Bites for party trays. All menu items are available in-store, online and through third-party delivery. The limited time menu will include:

Blueberry Blitz Roll – lemon crème frosting topped with blueberry reserves and marshmallows.

Razzle Dazzle Roll – indulgent chocolate raspberry frosting topped with homemade brownie bites, chocolate chips and raspberry jam.

Magic Cookie Bar – a rich layered cookie with graham cracker crust, plant-based sweetened condensed milk, chocolate chips, walnuts and coconut toasted to perfection.

Assorted Party Trays with Banana Bread Bites – Banana bread bites can now be added to party tray assortments.

“At Cinnaholic, we are always changing with the seasons so this spring we are excited to bring new flavors and treats for our customers,” says Leanne Cavallaro, VP of operations at Cinnaholic. “Not only are we looking forward to releasing our spring rolls, but we can’t wait for customers to try our seasonal dessert option the Magic Cookie Bar. Our limited-time menu items are always loved by our fans, so make sure that you enjoy the treats while they are available.”

Cinnaholic has set itself apart as a “better-for-you” option exclusively using plant-based ingredients without sacrificing taste. Its variety of frosting and topping options make each customer experience truly unique, appealing to sweet-toothed dessert lovers across North America. The brand also provides catering services, serving sweet treats for events large and small from birthday or office parties to baby showers and weddings. Customers can expect nothing less than the highest quality ingredients, as the plant-based, vegan bakery franchise was founded upon a commitment that all ingredients must be animal-free and free of dairy, lactose, eggs and cholesterol.

Since its inception in 2010, the brand has opened more than 60 locations in markets including: Chicago, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Baltimore, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. As Cinnaholic sets its sights on continued growth in 2022, it seeks out qualified single-unit and multi-unit investors with the goal of expanding to Florida, Ohio, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.