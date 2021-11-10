Cinnaholic Rolls Out Festive Holiday Menu

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Cinnaholic fans nationwide.



The better-for-you bakery is introducing festive menu items to bring the holiday cheer. For a limited time, Cinnaholic’s menu will feature two new plant-based, vegan rolls, DIY wreath and cookie cakes, and take and bake cookie kits.

The DIY desserts and cookie kits will be available now through the end of December, and the two limited-time rolls will steal the spotlight for the month of December. All menu items will be available in-store, online and through third-party delivery. The limited time menu will include:

Sweater Weather Roll – topped with maple and cream cheese frosting, and piled high with homemade banana bread bites, fresh bananas, walnuts and powdered sugar.

Spiced Apple Cobbler Roll – chai and caramel frosting topped with homemade baked apple cobbler, Cinnadoodle cookie dough, graham cookies and cinnamon sugar.

DIY Wreath Cakes and Cookie Cakes – purchase at your local Cinnaholic to create a custom cake design with prepackaged toppings and decorations.

Take and Bake Cookie Kits – allows customers to pick up the iconic Cinnaholic cookie dough and toppings in store and create the signature Cinnaholic flavors at home.

“The holiday season is a time for togetherness and joy, and we hope our new menu additions will bring people together in sharing the sweet treats,” says Leanne Cavallaro, director of operations at Cinnaholic. “We are always looking for ways to expand what Cinnaholic has to offer, and keep things fun and fresh for our loyal fans. We’re excited to make our mark on this holiday season.”



Cinnaholic has set itself apart as a “better-for-you” option exclusively using plant-based ingredients without sacrificing taste. Its variety of frosting and topping options make each customer experience truly unique, appealing to sweet-toothed dessert lovers across North America. The brand also provides catering services, serving sweet treats for events large and small from birthday or office parties to baby showers and weddings. Customers can expect nothing less than the highest quality ingredients, as the plant-based, vegan bakery franchise was founded upon a commitment that all ingredients must be animal-free and free of dairy, lactose, eggs and cholesterol.



Since its inception in 2010, the brand has opened more than 60 locations in markets including: Chicago, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Baltimore, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Atlanta. As Cinnaholic sets its sights on continued growth in 2022, it seeks out qualified single-unit and multi-unit investors with the goal of expanding to Florida, Ohio, and Oklahoma.