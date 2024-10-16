Cinnaholic is celebrating the spookiest holiday of the year with its new Cemetery Box. Perfect for your Halloween party, Harry Potter watch party, date night and more! The Halloween box is complete with four rolls frosted with chocolate frosting and topped with pretzels, “oreos,” sprinkles, and ghostly tombstone toppers.

Cinnaholic’s products are 100% dairy, lactose, egg, and animal product-free, allowing everyone to indulge in the sweet treats. The spooky menu item will be available now until October 31st.